Solskjaer eager to boost Cardiff confidence

Solskjaer's men host Hull on Saturday knowing a victory could see Cardiff move out of the bottom three.

Four of Cardiff's five Premier League wins have come at home and the Welsh club should be hopeful of sealing success this weekend against a side that has a similarly dismal away record.

Steve Bruce's team are three points clear of the drop zone and have emerged victorious in only two league games on their travels this season, although Hull were 2-0 winners at Sunderland on their last Premier League away day.

And Solskjaer is determined to ensure that Cardiff do not miss the opportunity to claim maximum points against one of their fellow strugglers.

"The lads know the importance of the game," Solskjaer said. "This is probably the best training week we've had and we're feeling good.

"Hull have done well, but we're both in similar situations. We both need the points on Saturday.

"We're at home and this is one of the games we need to go for. Get a result on Saturday, it breeds confidence going forward.

"We need to pick up points now to make sure we're in the running for the final run in."