Solskjaer hopes for boost from dramatic draw

The Cardiff manager saw his side go two goals down after just nine minutes as Morgan Amalfitano and Graham Dorrans found the net early on.

However, his charges showed their battling qualities to draw level thanks to goals from Jordon Mutch and Steven Caulker.

Thievy Bifouma looked to have condemned Cardiff to what would have been a damaging defeat in injury time before Mats Daehli rescued a point for the visitors at the death.

The Norwegian felt his side, who sit three points off safety in 18th, deserved at least a point from the game.

He also expressed hope that the nature of the draw can give his players a lift in their bid to stay in the top flight.

"It's fantastic, of course. I'm so happy for the players and the fans that we got the goal we deserved as we never deserved to lose that game – no chance," he said.

"I think our dressing room is a bit happier than theirs at the moment. I think it can be (a turning point) because we've been waiting 32 games to get that luck and finally we've got it.

"I think it says all about the team and the supporters. The lads have had a few kicks in the teeth lately.

"When they scored you think 'that’s it' but the lads have got some character."