Solskjaer urges positive Cardiff showing

The Premier League's bottom two sides meet at the Cardiff City Stadium this weekend, having won just 11 top-flight matches between them this season.

Defeat would represent a hammer blow for the survival hopes of both clubs and Solskjaer, who was appointed Cardiff manager in January, insists his players can afford nothing less than a win.

"It's a big game. It's the first of the last 10 and a great chance to kick start the final run in," said the Norwegian.

"We'll go out and attack it in that way on Saturday. We've prepared well and I've got a clear view on the task we face.

"It's one where neither team want a draw, both need the win.

"We've got the home advantage and support, which will be important."

Fulham have won just once in the league in 2014 - a 2-1 victory over West Ham on New Year's Day.

Solksjaer believes new Fulham manager Felix Magath will have his side as well prepared as possible for the crucial clash at the foot of the table.

"Felix (Magath) has had a long career in the game and lots of success as a manager," he added.

"He'll have them organised and ready for it."