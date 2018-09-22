Son committed to Tottenham amid Bayern links
Reports have suggested that Bayern Munich could move for Son Heung-min, but the South Korean has pledged his future to Tottenham.
Son Heung-min insists his future lies with Tottenham despite speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich.
Son only signed a new five-year contract with Spurs in July but reports this week suggested Bundesliga champions Bayern were plotting a move for the former Bayer Leverkusen forward.
The South Korea international has been a pivotal player for Mauricio Pochettino's side over the past two seasons, his 26 league goals easing the burden on star striker Harry Kane and helping Spurs to consecutive top-three finishes.
Speaking after Tottenham's 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, Son said: "I recently renewed my contract with Tottenham, and I believe I need to focus on here to do more for the team. I'm happy at Tottenham."
FULL-TIME: A solid showing on the south coast as goals from and see us return to winning ways in the . September 22, 2018
Son secured exemption from military service after helping South Korea win the 2018 Asian Games with a 2-1 victory over Japan after extra time.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.