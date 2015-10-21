Sousa demands Europa League concentration

Serie A leaders Fiorentina must put Sunday's big clash with Roma to one side to ensure complacency is not an issue when they take on Lech Poznan in the Europa League, says coach Paulo Sousa.

The head coach has revitalised Fiorentina since replacing Vincenzo Montella in June with seven wins from their 10 matches in all competitions under his charge.

Despite losing to Napoli last weekend they remain top of the table by one point from Roma, but Sousa has put all thoughts of their upcoming clash to one side and he expects his team to do the same.

Fiorentina welcome Lech Poznan to Artemio Franchi on Thursday in Group I, with Sousa's men looking for back-to-back wins.

"We care very much about the game tomorrow," he said on Wednesday. "I always work in advance, but we'll only concentrate on Roma after the match with Lech.

"I try to lead my players by example. The lads have to know I'm concentrated on the game tomorrow and that this is the right attitude to have.

"I think the biggest risk is application and individual attitude. To win a game these days it's not enough to be stronger, it's the fundamental attitude."