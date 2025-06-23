Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues for 2025/26?

Brace yourself, as we've got another FourFourTwo football quiz for you - and this time we're taking you across Europe.

With the 2024/25 season in the books, promotion and relegation have been settled across the continent, and preparations for the new campaign are well underway.

So we thought we'd test your knowledge of who's who in Europe's top leagues.

We've plucked out the top five leagues in Europe - the Premier League, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga - and we want to know each and every team that will be playing in them during the upcoming 2025/26 season.

We've put 20 minutes on the clock for this quiz and there are 96 clubs to name in all.

You can grab a hint, too. Just sign into Kwizly and we'll give the first letter of the next team you're guessing.

Remember to share your scores in the comments below and challenge some friends too!

