Sousa inspired by Costa to lead Fiorentina to success

Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa said he is yet to consult former international team-mate Rui Costa, but hopes to be inspired by him at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Costa wore the Fiorentina shirt 215 times in Serie A, scoring 38 goals before a move to Milan - and eventually retiring after a second stint at Benfica.

Costa's career echoed that of Sousa, who also played in Milan with Inter and started out at Benfica - and the 44-year-old coach is now in charge in Florence.

Sousa said he hopes to carry on the Portuguese legacy Costa created at Fiorentina.

"No I haven't spoken to Rui Costa yet," Sousa told a news conference.

"I believe he is very busy with his role at Benfica at the moment.

"I know very well though how much Rui and this club have done together.

"I remember when I played here against him and the whole stadium was chanting his name.

"I hope to be able to bring to this club the same joy that Rui Costa brought years ago."

Fiorentina scored 61 goals in the 2014-15 season, the fifth highest tally in Serie A, although that number has progressively dropped from 72 in the 12-13 term and 65 in 13-14.

Sousa said he will try to rectify that trend.

"We will start the next season bringing with us the idea of football that Fiorentina has grown over the past 3-4 years," said former Basel coach Sousa.

"We want to play with personality, always seeking the control of the ball and of the game.

"I don't believe that waiting and speculating on your opponents' mistakes it's the right way to make results.

"I believe in a proactive type of football, this is my philosophy.

"It can be risky sometimes but I believe that's the best way to reach important results.

"It's easier to win if you attack a lot rather defend a lot."