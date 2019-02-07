Southampton dealt Ings injury blow
Danny Ings could miss up to three weeks of Southampton's battle for Premier League survival through injury, Ralph Hasenhuttl has said.
Ings' career has been blighted by knee injuries in recent seasons but after returning to full fitness he made a promising start to his spell with Southampton.
The Liverpool loanee scored seven goals in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign despite being sidelined for a month in mid-November due to a hamstring problem.
Having returned to full fitness over Christmas, the striker suffered another injury setback during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.
Ings was withdrawn after 27 minutes and tests have confirmed a slight hamstring issue, which head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl says could keep him sidelined into March.
"Danny made a big step towards the ball last week and felt a problem in his hamstring," he told a media conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Cardiff City.
"It'll take him two or three weeks to come back from that.
"We'll miss him for sure. He's a good player for us and I need him fit. For the moment, we know that'll take two or three weeks recovery."
There was better news elsewhere for Southampton, though, with the return of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (concussion), Ryan Bertrand (back) and Maya Yoshida - the latter from Asian Cup duty.
