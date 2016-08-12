Southampton manager compares Redmond to Henry

Claude Puel has likened new signing Nathan Redmond to Thierry Henry, as the Southampton manager attempts to transform the Englishman from a winger to a leading Premier League striker.

As Southampton prepare to open their Premier League campaign at home to Watford on Saturday, Puel believes Redmond can become the club's Henry.

Henry scored 175 goals in the Premier League after being converted from a winger to a striker and Puel, who coached the Arsenal icon at Monaco, is hoping to oversee a similar transformation with 22-year-old Redmond.

"Redmond is a good player. I can see a player lots of qualities and for me it's a pity to leave him on the right," Puel said.

"I can see in the future he can play in as a striker.

"Redmond and Thierry are two different players but I see similarities between them. They have the ability to shoot with their right foot and to curl the ball.

"Redmond can feel the play and can combine with his partner. It is a good surprise to find this player."