Southampton sign Chelsea outcast Romeu

Oriol Romeu has ended a frustrating four-year stint with Chelsea by signing for Premier League rivals Southampton.

Spanish midfielder Romeu has penned a three-year deal at St Mary's Stadium and will help fill the void left by Morgan Schneiderlin's departure to Manchester united in pre-season.

Romeu joined Chelsea from Barcelona in July 2011 and was on the bench for their UEFA Champions League final win over Bayern Munich later that season.

However, a serious knee injury wrecked his second campaign at Stamford Bridge and he has subsequently spent the last two terms on loan at Valencia and Stuttgart respectively.

Romeu told Southampton's official website: "It's very good to be a part of this club.

"I was looking for a good club and for something new in my career.

"After spending two years on loan, I needed something permanent and a club with a future – and I think I chose the right one.

"Southampton are doing the right things in the last few years and, once they came to me and asked me to come here, from the first day I was hoping to come.

"Now I just want to keep going and to keep developing as a player, and I'm looking forward to start playing as soon as possible."