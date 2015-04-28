Southampton stars not for sale - Reed

Southampton have no intention of selling their best players after allowing a host of talent to leave ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, according to head of football development Les Reed.

Many anticipated a season of struggle for Southampton as the likes of Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert, Luke Shaw and Dejan Lovren were all sold, with coach Mauricio Pochettino having jumped ship for Tottenham.

However, under the stewardship of manager Ronald Koeman, Southampton have provided a sustained challenge for European football and are seventh in the Premier League table with four matches remaining.

Southampton's impressive performances have led to suggestions that more players will depart at the end of the season, with the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Morgan Schneiderlin and Jay Rodriguez all linked with a move away from St Mary's Stadium.

But Reed is looking to add to the current crop, telling Sky Sports News: "It wouldn't be our intention to sell any of our players this summer.

"We're in the process of renegotiating contracts with some, but our main purpose at the moment is keeping this squad together and adding to it."

Reed also believes that Southampton can tap into their famed academy to boost the squad next term should they qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

"We don't operate like other clubs," he added.

"When other managers say they need a bigger squad, that means go out and buy more players, whereas we develop our players.

"I think that part of the depth in our squad will come from our academy graduates actually being more permanently in the squad."