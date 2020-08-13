Southend name Mark Molesley as new manager

Southend have appointed former Weymouth boss Mark Molesley as their new manager, replacing Sol Campbell who left by mutual consent in June.

The ex-Bournemouth and Aldershot midfielder, 39, enjoyed great success at Weymouth and guided them into the National League on the back of successive promotions during his three seasons with the Dorset-based club.

Molesley, who during his time as Terras manager also helped coach Bournemouth’s U23 side, is looking forward to working at Southend, who were relegated to Sky Bet League Two this summer. He will be joined at Roots Hall by coach Tom Prodomo.

Molesley said: “It’s a really exciting time for me and my assistant manager coming in. It’s a great day for us but it’s also a little bittersweet because I’m leaving two fantastic clubs as well, in Bournemouth and Weymouth.

“But we’re really excited by this challenge at this great football club so I’m proud to be standing here and excited by the challenge.

“After speaking with the chairman I can see he shares the same vision and work ethic to take this club onwards and upwards.

“We’ve got to open up some cracks, open up the wounds a little bit and have a look because we really want to build some strong foundations to take the club onwards and upwards.”

Southend won just four of their 35 games in League One before the season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.