Spalletti demands more from Roma

Luciano Spalletti has called for another step up from his Roma players as they prepare to face Fiorentina in Serie A on Friday.

Roma have won six games in a row under Spalletti since January 30 to force themselves back into the Champions League picture, their run seeing them climb above Fiorentina into third place.

With 11 games remaining, claiming a top-two place is still a realistic ambition for the capital club given Napoli are only five points ahead after three without a win.

Spalletti hopes to reduce that deficit even further at Stadio Olimpico, but has warned his players they need to raise their level if they are to maintain their winning streak.

"Fiorentina are good at anticipating the way the opposition play and tweaking their approach accordingly," he said. "We'll need to be better than ever against them, but I have faith in the players.

"The lads have been brilliant in our last few games. They have grown in mental strength to be able to fight for the position we currently occupy in the league table from now until the end of the season.

"We are now on the right track. We have to give 100 per cent and always try to improve. That goes for me too.

"Everyone who works here are professionals in their area of expertise. Everyone works well and you need to be brave enough to try things.

"Everyone needs to reach for the stars and try to stay there – that way we won't stay rooted to the spot and we can aim high."

Roma won at Fiorentina in October and have not lost to them in the league since 2012.