Spalletti vows to leave if Roma don't win trophies

Luciano Spalletti says he "will have to go home" if he is unable to lead Roma to silverware this season.

Since replacing Rudi Garcia in January 2016, Spalletti has steadied the ship at the Stadio Olimpico before returning them to the title race this season.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Napoli on Saturday, however, left the Giallorossi eight points adrift of Juventus.

The Europa League and Coppa Italia offer avenues of success this season - Roma face Lyon in the last 16 in Europe, but must overturn a 2-0 deficit to Lazio in the semi-finals domestically.

"For a variety of reasons, winning is imperative here," Spalletti told L'Equipe. "We don't have the time to think of a gradual progression, everything is accelerated, lived at full-speed.

"So it's very simple: if I don't win something, it means I haven't done any better than my predecessors and, as a result, I'll have to go home."

After a goal-laden end to last season, Francesco Totti has once again faded to the fringes of Spalletti's plans this term.

The 40-year-old is expected to retire come the end of the season, but Spalletti still believes his captain can contribute to the season.

"What is he like? To still have Totti after all these years offers a notable advantage," Spalletti said. "When he comes onto the pitch, he creates a special atmosphere right away."