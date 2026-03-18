How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle United: FREE Champions League live stream as Magpies head to Nou Camp

Lamine Yamal's late penalty earned a draw for Barcelona in their first-leg clash with Newcastle

Watch Barcelona vs Newcastle today as the Magpies bid to cause quite the upset at the Nou Camp. FourFourTwo brings you all the streaming information, including how to watch for free from anywhere in the world.

Barcelona left it late to grab a vital draw in their Champions League last 16 first-leg clash with Newcastle last week.

Lamine Yamal's 96th-minute penalty cancelled out Harvey Barnes's opener, with this one nicely poised at the Nou Camp.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Newcastle for free?

Barcelona vs Newcastle will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play.

The match is also available on the Virgin Media Two TV channel.

In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Barcelona vs Newcastle. All you need is a simple account and you'll be good to go — no subscription required. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Barcelona vs Newcastle from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action as usual can now do so with a VPN.

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How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle in the UK

Barcelona vs Newcastle will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

Kick-off is at 17:45pm GMT.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month. Read more Read less ▼

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League TV Guide

Watch Barcelona vs Newcastle in the US

As with all Champions League games, Barcelona vs Newcastle will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the US.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on its online platform Paramount+. Right now you can get $2.99 a month for two months. Read more Read less ▼

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Newcastle live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month. Read more Read less ▼

Barcelona vs Newcastle: Preview

Barcelona left it late in the north-east last week as Lamine's injury-time penalty will have Hansi Flick's side now dreaming of a result on home soil.

Having hammered Sevilla 5-2 at the weekend thanks to a hat-trick from Raphinha, the Catalan giants are sitting pretty at the top of La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid in 2nd by virtue of four points.

Barcelona will be without Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong, Alejandro Balde (all hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (knee) as they all continue to recover from injury for Newcastle's midweek visit.

Yamal featured a sub against Sevilla at the weekend, but will likely have recovered to face Eddie Howe's men.

SEE ALSO | Who are the commentators and pundits on TNT Sports this week?

Newcastle beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League at the weekend to boost their hopes of a top-five finish.

Anthony Gordon was again the match winner, as the ex-Everton star looks likely to be called upon by Thomas Tuchel this summer, no thanks to his brilliant goalscoring of late.

Only Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe (13) has scored more UCL goals this season than Gordon (10), proving how influential he has been to the Magpies of late.

Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain out with injuries, while Sandro Tonali will be assessed after missing the win at Chelsea with illness.

Barcelona vs Newcastle: Team News

Barcelona XI: Joan García; Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Cancelo; Marc Bernal, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

Newcastle XI: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton; Ramsey, Elanga, Barnes; Gordon.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Barcelona 1-2 Newcastle

FourFourTwo thinks there is bound to be one shock of the round and we are backing Newcastle to do it.