Tottenham vs Atlético Madrid: Free Live Stream & TV Guide for Champions League Round of 16
Atletico Madrid have a healthy lead to protect after their 5-2 win in last week's first leg
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Watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid today as Igor Tudor hopes to at least win his first game as Spurs boss, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
- Date: Wednesday 18 March 2026
- Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET
- FREE STREAM: Virgin Media Play (Ireland)
- Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN
Spurs will hope for a miracle on home soil as they host Atletico 5-2 in the last 16 second leg.
A calamity of errors helped Diego Simeone's side to a first-leg success last week, with the La Liga side three goals to the good so far.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid for FREE
Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid is available for free via Virgin Media Play in Ireland.
Watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid for FREE on Virgin Media in Ireland
In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid. All you need is a simple account, and you'll be good to go – no subscription required.
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Watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid from anywhere
If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately, assistance is on hand.
A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.
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How to watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid in the UK
Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.
Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.
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SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard
Watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid in the US
Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.
Watch the Champions League on Paramount+
CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month ($2.99 for 2 months right now).
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SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26
How to watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid live through Stan Sport.
Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
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Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid: Preview
Tottenham are still winless under Tudor after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.
The Croatian will have to be on his best behaviour to avoid mixing up Simeone with another member of Atleti's backroom staff, hint, hint.
Firmly locked in a Premier League relegation battle, Spurs may opt to prioritise their remaining league games over Wednesday's hosting of the La Liga giants.
Richarlison (suspended), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) are all set to miss out.
SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide
Atletico Madrid couldn't believe their luck when young Antonin Kinsky made two huge errors in the first-leg win last week.
Eventually replaced by regular goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, the damage was already done; however, an early goal from Tottenham may spell panic for a team that leaks goals heavily in Europe.
The Red and Whites will enter this match off the back of a win, beating Getafe 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Nahuel Molina's first-half strike.
Jan Oblak has been ruled out with a muscular issue, so Juan Musso will feature between the sticks for Simeone's side in London.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Spurs 0-1 Atletico Madrid
FourFourTwo is predicting a tight affair as Spurs fail to break down Atleti's backline.
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The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.