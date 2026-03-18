How to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray: Free live stream, TV info and more as Arne Slot's men have work to do

Watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray today as the Reds have work to do after their narrow first-leg defeat, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Liverpool must overturn a 1-0 deficit at Anfield to progress to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals this evening.

The Reds were beaten by a solitary goal last week at RAMS Park, with Mario Lemina's header the only current difference between the two sides.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray for free

Liverpool vs Galatasaray will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on the RTE Player.

Stream the Champions League Free with RTE Player Ireland is one major beneficiary of free Champions League action, with two free-to-air broadcasters holding the rights. RTÉ has at least one game live each week, which goes out on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player (also available as a browser player). Read more Read less ▼

Watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray from anywhere

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How to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray in the UK

Liverpool vs Galatasaray will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month. Read more Read less ▼

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray in the US

Liverpool vs Galatasaray will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+, with Spanish commentary available via DAZN.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. Right now you can also take advantage of Paramount's MEGA DEAL with two months available for just $2.99 (usually $8.99) Read more Read less ▼

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month. Read more Read less ▼

Liverpool vs Galatasaray: Preview

Six-time winners Liverpool have been in this position before and have just one goal needed to level their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham at the weekend, as Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick was cancelled out by Richarlison's late leveller at Anfield.

Slot is facing some quiet future of his pressure, with fans desperate to see a trophy this season after he won the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Alexander Isak (leg), Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley (both knee) and Wataru Endo (ankle) are all still sidelined.

Galatasaray defended well to repel Liverpool's attacking threats in last week's first leg but will have to be even better if they are to record a famous win at Anfield.

Beaten in 19 of their last 23 games on the road in the Champions League proper, Ozan Turuk knows his side will have to be inch-perfect to beat the Reds.

Galatasaray have also celebrated victory in just one of their last 12 away trips in England, that coming back in 2023-24 Champions League group stage against Manchester United at Old Trafford (2-3).

Enes Buyuk is out of this one with a shoulder injury, while Metehan Baltaci, Gokdeniz Gurpuz and Renato Nhaga are all ineligible after being left out of the club’s Champions League squad.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 4-0 Galatasaray

FourFourTwo thinks Liverpool will roll into the quarter-finals with a big win against the Turkish side.