Spireites’ winning run ends at five but they get the point against Boreham Wood

Chesterfield nudged up to fifth place in the National League but saw their five-game winning run come to an end as they were held to a goalless draw by Boreham Wood.

Akwasi Asante missed the best chance of the game for the Spireites, who were relieved when Cory Whitely’s late corner went straight in for the visitors but was ruled out for a push.

Akwasi was left to rue his failure to convert in the first period when Nathan Ashmore’s save from Curtis Weston’s long-range effort rebounded into his path.

Akwasi missed a second chance just past the hour mark when he burst into the Boreham Wood box but was denied a shooting opportunity by a brilliant challenge from Mark Ricketts.

Nathan Tyson fired wide of target for the Spireites while home goalkeeper Grant Smith had to be alert to keep out a late effort from Tyrone Marsh.