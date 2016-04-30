Sportiello 'proud' to be linked with Napoli

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello says he would be "proud" if reports Napoli are considering signing him prove to be true.

The 23-year-old is in his third season with Atalanta and his second campaign as the first choice between the posts.

Sportiello's displays have reportedly caught the eye of Napoli, who he will line up against on Monday, and the goalkeeper would love the opportunity to play for a club of such stature in the future.

"I would be happy and proud if Napoli are looking at me, as they are a special club," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"At the moment, I'm just thinking about playing and then maybe one day I will play for a great club."

A knee ligament injury has ruled Genoa stopper Mattia Perin out of Euro 2016, leading to suggestions Sportiello could be considered for a spot in Antonio Conte's squad.

The former Carpi goalkeeper would relish the opportunity to be part of the group and is confident they can improve upon their runners-up finish in 2012.

"I want to finish the season well, and then think about the European Championship. I still remember the final in 2012 well, which I watched in a bar in Riccione," Sportiello added.

"If Conte were to call me, then I would be happy to go. For me, it would be the greatest pride to defend Italy's goal, just being mentioned among the eligible candidates is an honour.

"For me, Italy can go all the way. They are well led, have lost important players like [Claudio] Marchisio, but [Conte] has the right men to replace them."