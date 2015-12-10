Sporting CP striker Gutierrez hijacks vanishing spray for bizarre celebration

Sporting CP striker Teo Gutierrez performed an unusual celebration that involved stealing the referee's vanishing spray after scoring against Besiktas in the Europa League.

After putting his team 3-1 ahead in a match that saw the Portuguese outfit qualify for the last 32, Gutierrez approached referee Manuel Grafe and took the spray from its holster.

Gutierrez then ran to the spot from which he scored the goal and used the spray to mark an 'X' on the pitch.

But the prank backfired as the spray spluttered ineffectively out of the can and the striker got a booking for his cheeky antics after giving the canister back to the German official.

The result earned Sporting second place in Group H, but UEFA will be keen to draw - or spray - a line under Gutierrez's innovative celebration.