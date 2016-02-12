Sporting Gijon 2 Rayo Vallecano 2: La Liga strugglers play out pulsating draw

Equalisers from Miku and Jozabed saw Rayo Vallecano fight back not once but twice to snatch an entertaining 2-2 draw at Sporting Gijon.

Sporting and Rayo began the match one and two points above La Liga's bottom three respectively and the hosts were gifted a fifth-minute lead when Quini scuffed a backpass under pressure and Miguel Angel Guerrero capitalised clinically.

Rayo stylishly levelled six minutes before half-time courtesy of a sweeping counter-attack – Jozabed's perfectly weighted pass releasing Pablo Hernandez, who unselfishly flicked across goal for Miku to finish.

In first-half stoppage time, the Rayo defence were mesmerised by Jony and the winger fed a sliding Alen Halilovic – on for the injured Dani Ndi in the ninth minute – to restore the advantage for Abelardo Fernandez's side.

Paco Jemez sent out a fired-up Rayo for the second period, with Miku passing up a glorious chance for his second when unmarked at the back post.

He would not rue his miss as Gijon goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar erred in coming for Tito's 58th-minute cross and left Jozabed to steer into an unguarded net.