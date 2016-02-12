Sporting Gijon 2 Rayo Vallecano 2: La Liga strugglers play out pulsating draw
Rayo Vallecano twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw that leaves them and Sporting Gijon perched above the Liga relegation zone.
Equalisers from Miku and Jozabed saw Rayo Vallecano fight back not once but twice to snatch an entertaining 2-2 draw at Sporting Gijon.
Sporting and Rayo began the match one and two points above La Liga's bottom three respectively and the hosts were gifted a fifth-minute lead when Quini scuffed a backpass under pressure and Miguel Angel Guerrero capitalised clinically.
Rayo stylishly levelled six minutes before half-time courtesy of a sweeping counter-attack – Jozabed's perfectly weighted pass releasing Pablo Hernandez, who unselfishly flicked across goal for Miku to finish.
In first-half stoppage time, the Rayo defence were mesmerised by Jony and the winger fed a sliding Alen Halilovic – on for the injured Dani Ndi in the ninth minute – to restore the advantage for Abelardo Fernandez's side.
Paco Jemez sent out a fired-up Rayo for the second period, with Miku passing up a glorious chance for his second when unmarked at the back post.
He would not rue his miss as Gijon goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar erred in coming for Tito's 58th-minute cross and left Jozabed to steer into an unguarded net.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.