Sporting Kansas City 0 Colorado Rapids 2: Hosts' play-off hopes in the balance

Sporting Kansas City's hopes of featuring in the MLS play-offs remain in the balance after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at home to lowly Colorado Rapids.

Peter Vermes' Sporting KC had the chance to seal their post-season berth on Wednesday but the hosts came unstuck against the 10-man Rapids, who snapped a six-game winless streak.

Sporting KC occupy the sixth and final play-off spot in the Western Conference on 48 points, a point clear of San Jose Earthquakes with one regular-season match remaining.

After a goalless first half at Sporting Park, the Rapids broke the deadlock with 12 minutes remaining courtesy of Dillon Powers.

A swift counter-attacking move saw Powers - played through on goal by Juan Ramirez - in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Tim Melia and the midfielder made no mistake as he chipped the ball into the net.

Sporting KC's hopes of a comeback were boosted when Rapids midfielder Sam Cronin received a red card for a second bookable offence in the 84th minute.

However, Marcelo Sarvas sealed the points for the Rapids two minutes later following another counter-attack.