Sporting Kansas City 0 DC United 1: Kamara nets winner on debut

A late goal from debutant Alhaji Kamara helped DC United to a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in MLS on Friday.

Storms in Kansas led to a delay during the game, but on resumption Kamara found the winner in the 86th minute at Children's Mercy Park.

On his MLS debut, Kamara blasted a loose ball in for the winner after a hopeful Taylor Kemp cross.

Kamara challenged goalkeeper Tim Melia in the air and the ball fell nicely for him to put away in the area.

The win lifted Ben Olsen's DC into sixth in the Eastern Conference, while Sporting KC are seventh in the Western Conference.

For Kansas City, it was their fourth defeat in five matches.