Sporting would have to sell stadium to afford Van Persie - Jesus

Sporting CP coach Jorge Jesus has dismissed suggestions the Lisbon side are preparing a move for Fenerbahce attacker Robin van Persie, with the former Netherlands international's wage demands proving too costly.

Van Persie has been linked with a move away from the Istanbul side after just one season, with Sporting believed to be among his potential next destinations.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese giants have made it clear the 32-year-old is not a realistic transfer target.

"Van Persie is a player who interests a lot of clubs. He is a great player," Jesus told SportTV.

"But if we are talking about great players, Messi is a great player as well...

"If you knew how much someone like Van Persie earns per season. It's madness. It's impossible to even dream of it for most teams in the world.

"But in Turkey it's possible. I would love to have Van Persie in my squad, but we would have to sell our stadium in order to be able to afford him. We would have to sell everything.

"And we do need a place to play our home games..."

Van Persie has a contract with Fenerbahce until June 2018.