Spot-kick revision pays off for Caballero

Willy Caballero was delighted that doing his homework paid off after he saved a Radamel Falcao penalty in Manchester City's stunning 5-3 home victory over Monaco in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side seized the first-leg initiative in the last-16 tie, but only after Caballero kept out a Falcao spot-kick that would have made it 3-1 to the visitors.

Caballero was at fault for the first of Falcao's two goals, but Sergio Aguero netted twice, with Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Leroy Sane also on target in a game that will live long in the memory.

"Fortunately for me and the team I chose one side," Caballero told BT Sport regarding his penalty stop. "We studied Falcao and the rest of the penalty takers a lot and I have been lucky to choose the right side.

"I made a mistake in the first goal and we have a lot of things to improve, but we never gave up and the team was strong, even when we conceded easy goals. We stayed in the game and finished up winning the game.

"It was a crazy game. Fortunately we won, but we have to play against this fantastic team again.

"We have to enjoy this, but we don't have anything yet. The most important thing is we recover our mentality and team spirit."