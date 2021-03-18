Spurs implode and exit Europa League while Arsenal edge through despite loss to Olympiacos

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 3-0 loss against Dinamo Zagreb after extra-time which saw them eliminated from the Europa League with a 3-2 aggregate loss, while Arsenal lost 1-0 at home against Olympiacos but progressed to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Arsenal 0-1 Olympiacos

The Gunners looked to kill off the game early on but Pierre Emrick-Aubameyang fired over an early chance which would have put Arsenal out of sight on aggregate.

The home side continued to create chances, but a combination of woeful finishing and good goalkeeping kept them at bay.

Arsenal again started the second half on the front foot, but it was the Greek side who took the lead through Youssef El Arabi’s deflected strike with 51 minutes gone.

Mikel Arteta’s side continued to create chances but Aubameyang in particular was guilty of missing some guilt edged openings as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat on the night but progress with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur (AET)

Spurs came into the game with a healthy 2-0 advantage after their home win in the first leg and would have thought that progression was almost secured when they entered the break level with the hosts at 0-0 after a lacklustre first half.

Things, however, quickly changed in the second half when Mislav Orsic curled in a screamer of an effort with 62 minutes gone. The forward cut inside into some space before curling his effort past the helpless Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal.

Jose Mourinho’s men were looking to hold on heading into the dying stages of the game, but with just 8 minutes to play Orsic popped up again to put his side level on aggregate with a emphatic finish after a pull back from Iyai Atiewen which sent the game to extra-time.

Spurs just never showed up and Dinamo made them pay as Orsic completed his hattrick with 106 minutes on the clock with yet another wonderful goal to put his team through to the quarters with a 3-2 aggregate win.