St Johnstone 0 Celtic 0: Champions held in entertaining stalemate

Celtic's four-match winning streak was brought to an end by St Johnstone, who climbed to fourth in the Scottish Premiership with Friday's 0-0 draw.

Tommy Wright's St Johnstone are the only team to have beaten champions Celtic in the league in 2015, but despite their best efforts they could not get the job done at McDiarmid Park.

A point, though, sees them climb above Dundee United, who travel to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

Celtic, meanwhile, are 15 points clear of Aberdeen after an entertaining affair.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Alan Mannus did brilliantly to keep out Leigh Griffiths' close-range effort in the first half, while Celtic captain Scott Brown saw his header cleared off the line by Chris Millar.

The hosts had chances of their own, Michael O'Halloran twice wasting opportunities, while James McFadden and Murray Davidson hit the woodwork in the second half.

With five minutes to go, James Forrest rounded Mannus but a nasty bobble saw him skew his effort wide of a gaping net as the match ended goalless.