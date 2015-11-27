St Johnstone 1 Dundee 1: Wotherspoon leveller ensures spoils are shared

St Johnstone were denied victory for the first time in six matches in all competitions as Dundee earned a 1-1 draw on the road in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts would have gone third with a win, but fell behind to Kane Hemmings' early strike before David Wotherspoon earned a share of the spoils for Tommy Wright's men.

Hemmings, who also scored dundee beat the Saints in August, drilled home the opener in the third minute after collecting a pass from Greg Stewart.

But Wotherspoon's first-time finish, which clipped the underside of the crossbar, levelled matters 10 minutes later.

It was the visitors who shaded the contest, but their winless run now stretches to six top-flight games.