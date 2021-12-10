Trending

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson sidelined by groin problem

St Mirren v Rangers – Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League – St Mirren Park
(Image credit: Jeff Holmes)

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson is facing a spell on the sidelines with a groin problem.

Craig Bryson is available after suspension, while attackers Glenn Middleton and Stevie May are both in contention to return after their recent lay-offs.

Murray Davidson could miss out with a knock, while David Wotherspoon is absent with a knee problem.

Defender Jack MacKenzie is back fit and available for Aberdeen’s trip to Perth.

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch remains out with a calf injury, along with Matty Kennedy.

Defenders Calvin Ramsay, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined.

