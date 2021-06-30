St Johnstone sign Hayden Muller on loan from Millwall

St Johnstone have announced the signing of Hayden Muller on a season-long loan from Millwall.

The 19-year-old defender, who has played four times for the South London club, follows in the footsteps of Danny McNamara, Tanto Olaofe and James Brown who have had temporary spells at the McDiarmid Park club from the Lions.

Saints boss Callum Davidson, who guided the Perth club to an historic Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season, was previously assistant manager at Millwall.

St Johnstone confirmed Muller’s arrival on their official Twitter account, saying: “The Club is delighted to announce the signing of defender Hayden Muller on a season-long loan from @MillwallFC. Welcome, @HaydenMuller35.”