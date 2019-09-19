St Mirren boss Goodwin looking on the bright side despite losing run

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin insists it is “not all doom and gloom” despite his team losing their last three Ladbrokes Premiership matches.

The Paisley side welcome Hamilton to the Simple Digital Arena on Saturday looking for their first victory since beating Aberdeen at the same venue last month.

Goodwin conceded their recent form has been frustrating but is remaining optimistic.

He said: “We’re going in to this game on the back of three narrow defeats which is never ideal. But there are really fine margins in this league and not a huge amount between the teams.

“Sometimes it’s just about getting a break of the ball and in the last few games we’ve not had that.

“I’m not concerned at all about the performances of the team. It would be a different story if we had been played off the park by Livingston and Ross County.

“It’s not at a point where we need to be panicking. It’s not all doom and gloom.

“If we were sitting on zero points and cut adrift from the rest of the league you might look at it that way. But we’re not playing terribly at the moment.”

Hamilton frustrated Celtic for long spells at home last weekend but Goodwin does not expect them to be as defensive against his side.

He added: “I don’t think Brian Rice will set up as negatively against us as he did against Celtic. We were in a similar position when we played Rangers.

“When you play against one of the Old Firm you have to make yourself compact and hard to beat.

“Hamilton did that really well last weekend but I can’t imagine they will come with that mindset on Saturday. They will have more of a go against us as they’ll see it as a game they can win.”

Defender Gary MacKenzie will miss out after being struck in the face with the ball from close range last weekend.

He added: “We have to follow the concussion protocol and Gary’s welfare is the most important thing. The doctor has ruled him out which is fine.

“We have a well and able replacement in Kirk Broadfoot who will slot in at the back. Beyond that it’s just Cody (Cooke) who misses out.”