St Mirren chairman reassures fans amid coronavirus uncertainty

St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott has assured supporters the club is in a “strong position” to survive the indefinite suspension of football.

The St Mirren Independent Supporters Association is scheduled to take a majority stake in the club next year, four years ahead of initially planned after agreeing a deal for Paisley-based charity Kibble to purchase a 28 per cent stake last month.

UEFA has announced plans to complete domestic seasons before July but Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell admits playing games in June appears unlikely with clubs facing major holes in their income.

Scott said on St Mirren’s official website: “While the club will take a hit financially, I’d like to assure all our fans that, thanks to their support over the last four seasons, we are in a strong position to get through this difficult time and with your continued support and understanding we will see this through.”

Scott is also looking for the club and fans to help others through the uncertain times.

“As a club and in partnership with Street Stuff and the St Mirren Charitable Foundation we are looking at ways we can help those in need at this time,” he said.

“We are unsure what form that will take as the information on the control of the virus changes on a daily basis and we cannot put anyone at risk.

“If anyone is interested in volunteering to help in whatever form that might take can you please email your contact details to gayle.brannigan@stmirren.com and state whether you have your own transport or not.”