St Mirren defender Muzek confident of avoiding relegation

Mateo Muzek pointed to recent evidence of revival to claim that St Mirren will avoid relegation from the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The former Croatia under-21 international joined the Buddies in January until the end of the season after leaving Shakhter Karagandy in Kazakhstan and found himself immediately immersed in a battle to avoid the drop.

Oran Kearney’s side are four points behind second-bottom Dundee but with a game in hand at home to Livingston on Saturday.

Muzek takes heart from recent draws against top-six sides Aberdeen and Hearts, which followed five straight defeats in all competitions.

“I think we can do it,” said the 23-year-old defender.

“I feel confident because we played very well against two good teams, Aberdeen and Hearts.

“We should probably have won one of those games so if we if we can play well against those teams, I don’t see a problem when we play other teams.

“We are still getting to know each other because there are a lot of new players here but I think from game to game we are getting better and better

“It is always the same (at any club). The whole team need to keep close to make a good group and go from game to game.”

Muzek admits casting a glance at the bottom of the table and, like many in Scottish football, was surprised to see fellow strugglers Hamilton beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Pittodrie on Wednesday night to go into 10th place, seven points clear of the Buddies.

He said: “Of course you need to worry.

“You need to watch yourself and the others a little bit, see how they are playing.

“You seen on Wednesday that Hamilton won against Aberdeen so it’s not good.

“I would like more that we win and they watch us, and follow our result. But it is up to us, we need to win on Saturday and close the gap.”