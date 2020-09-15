St Mirren given goalkeeper boost as Peter Urminsky returns to training

Peter Urminsky has returned to training ahead of St Mirren’s Scottish Premiership clash with Celtic on Wednesday night.

The Buddies’ third-choice goalkeeper had to sit out the defeat by Hibernian on Saturday as a precaution after fellow keepers Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness both recorded positive Covid-19 tests.

Saints still have emergency loan keeper Zdenek ‘Bobby’ Zlamal available but forward Kristian Dennis is a doubt with a knock.

Leigh Griffiths has recovered from his calf injury but will not be in the Celtic squad.

The Hoops striker has not played since March and will have to get up to speed.

Winger Mikey Johnston continues his recovery from calf surgery.