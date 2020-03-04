St Mirren held to goalless draw by St Johnstone

St Mirren were held to a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone, who played the final stages with 10 men after Liam Craig was sent off.

Both teams hit the woodwork but neither could make the breakthrough in a Ladbrokes Premiership match of few chances.

The home side made one change from the team knocked out of the William Hill Scottish Cup by Aberdeen. Ross Wallace came in for his first start since signing a short-team deal, with Cammy MacPherson dropping to the bench.

St Johnstone, in turn, made four changes from the team narrowly beaten by Celtic, with Callum Hendry, Liam Gordon, Matt Butcher and Scott Tanser replaced by Tony Ralston, Chris Kane, Craig and Callum Booth.

St Mirren had the first chance of the game. Alex Jakubiak tried his luck from the edge of the box but it was easily held by Zander Clark. Akin Famewo was next to threaten from a corner but his header was gathered by the goalkeeper.

The visitors responded with an ambitious David Wotherspoon free-kick from 30 yards that was well off target.

St Mirren came within inches of moving in front after 16 minutes. Lee Hodson found Jon Obika with a throw-in and the striker turned well before shooting against the far post. St Johnstone cleared before Ilkay Durmus could force in the rebound.

Hodson was at the heart of most of St Mirren’s attacking moves and, from another right-wing cross, Sam Foley headed over the crossbar.

It was St Johnstone who started the second half on the front foot. They switched the ball across the St Mirren box before Drey Wright set up Ralston who had advanced from full-back. His shot, though, was well saved by Vaclav Hladky.

Obika then passed up a great chance to break the deadlock. Wallace swung in a dangerous free-kick but the striker could only sidefoot his volley wide of target.

The hosts came even closer 10 minutes later. Jamie McGrath’s cross from the left evaded everyone only to strike the far post, with Clark possibly getting a glove to it.

St Johnstone then struck the woodwork, too, with Jason Kerr’s header from a corner hitting the crossbar. The visitors, though, were then reduced to 10 men when Craig picked up his second yellow card of the night for a foul on Tony Andreu.