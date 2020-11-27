St Mirren without suspended Joe Shaughnessy and Ethan Erhahon for Aberdeen clash

St Mirren are without the suspended Joe Shaughnessy and Ethan Erhahon for their Betfred Cup tie against Aberdeen in Paisley on Saturday.

Brandon Mason is a doubt for the visit of the Dons.

The Buddies defender had a scan on an ankle injury sustained against Livingston last week and will be assessed.

The suspended Shay Logan joins the ranks of Aberdeen’s absentees for the trip to Paisley.

Ross McCrorie, Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson are still self-isolating.

Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee), Dylan McGeouch and Jonny Hayes (both groin) remain out while Scott Wright has been ruled out for six weeks following a double hernia diagnosis.