Stam leaves Reading after wretched run

Reading have announced the departure of manager Jaap Stam after a wretched run of results in the Championship.

The former Manchester United and Netherlands defender took the Royals to the play-off final last season but poor results in 2017-18 have seen them slip to 20th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.

After a run of just one win in 18 league games, Reading say a change of manager is necessary to help steer them clear of the drop.

"Reading Football Club announce that Jaap Stam has left his position as manager of the club with immediate effect," a club statement confirmed.

"Majority shareholders, Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai, had wanted to give Jaap every opportunity to turn around what has been a difficult and challenging Championship campaign.

"Jaap has not wavered in the time, effort and sheer determination he has put in to try to steer the team away from the position we find ourselves in. However, after careful consideration, the decision has been made that a change is now necessary.

"We would like to thank Jaap for his hard work and commitment to the club, in particular noting what he achieved in a memorable first season in club management, and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours.

"We will now focus on identifying and recruiting the right person to take Reading Football Club forward."