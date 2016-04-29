Statistics disprove Wenger's away-day champions claim

Arsene Wenger's claims that Arsenal would be top of the Premier League if the standings were based purely on away form are not supported by the facts.

The Frenchman suggested on Friday the sometimes toxic atmosphere at Emirates Stadium had been to blame for their faltering title ambitions this season.

"We lost the championship at home against the lower teams, but we played sometimes at home in a very difficult climate," he said. "We have to realise that away from home we are championship winners."

However, Arsenal's results this season do not back up the manager's theory; in fact Opta statistics prove the Gunners have collected more points at home than they have on the road.

Arsenal sit third – not first as Wenger implied – on away results and have collected four more points on home soil than away.

Wenger's men have won 10 of their 17 matches at Emirates Stadium in 2015-16 and only lost on three occasions – to West Ham, Chelsea and Swansea City – amassing 34 points.

Meanwhile, on their travels the total number of points is only 30 – and Arsenal have played an extra away match.

They have only won eight times as visitors and have been beaten four times. Arsenal have also conceded more goals away from Emirates Stadium – 23 compared to 11 at home.

One area Arsenal do flourish away from home is in front of goal, Wenger's men scoring 32 with their home tally six fewer.