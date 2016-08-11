Stefanovic apologises to Mourinho over bullying claim

FIFPro board member Dejan Stefanovic has apologised to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho for accusing him of bullying Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Stefanovic, who is leading figure at the world players' union, told the BBC that Mourinho's instruction to Schweinsteiger to find another club would have landed the Portuguese in prison in his native Slovenia.

Earlier this month he was quoted as saying by BBC World Service Sport: "It is clear bullying. In Slovenia, we would have indicted Mourinho and asked for the penalty – three years in prison."

But the League Managers Association has condemned Stefanovic's comments as "totally inappropriate" and told the BBC the Slovenian "has apologised to Mr Mourinho."

Mourinho had previously explained his decision to let Schweinsteiger seek a transfer, saying: "What is happening is what is happening in every club in the world. The manager decides his squad and chooses a certain number of players to face the season."

The retired Germany international played 31 games for the Old Trafford club after being signed by former manager Louis van Gaal in July 2015.