Stekelenburg fit to face Liverpool

Ronald Koeman provided Southampton fans with a positive update regarding the fitness of Maarten Stekelenburg ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

Southampton travel to Anfield in eighth position, two places above their hosts, although the two sides are only separated by goal difference.

Netherlands international Stekelenburg missed last weekend's 2-2 draw with Leicester City due to back problems, with Kelvin Davis having to stand in for him.

But the 33-year-old has recovered in time to play in the game against Jurgen Klopp's new side.

"He is looking good," Koeman told the club's official YouTube channel.

"He did Thursday, on a day off, a session with Dave Watson. He was training normally on Friday and he is fit for the weekend."

Koeman also revealed Cedric Soares and Jay Rodriguez, who have been struggling with respective eye and foot injuries, remain under observation, while Shane Long's ankle problem continues to rule him out.

"It [Cedric's eye] is not looking good because it is still all the colours you can get on your eye, but he can train normally and that is no problem," he said.

"We still have the same injuries what we had last week, with Shane Long. Jay is a little bit struggling with his foot at the moment and we have to wait for the weekend.

"It was a good week. We had two days off, Monday and Thursday. We needed that to be fresh for the weekend.

"Friday and Saturday we will have good sessions. We had some players with some physical problems, but it looks like most of them are available."