Stephane Omeonga feels he has ‘a lot to show’ fans after joining Livingston

Stephane Omeonga is determined to show Scottish football fans he is a better player than many thought following his time at Hibernian.

The new Livingston midfielder became a fans’ favourite at Easter Road following a loan spell in the first half of 2019 but feels he has more to offer.

Omeonga returned to Scotland on Friday after signing a two-year contract and spending 14 days in Germany to meet Covid travel regulations.

The 25-year-old is now eager to get going in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals against Rangers.

The Belgian saw a second loan spell with Hibs cut short by the pandemic and left parent club Genoa for Serie B side Pescara last summer.

But, after going through three managers in a season, his club were relegated to the third tier and Omeonga exercised a clause in his contract before accepting an offer from Livi boss David Martindale, with the help of assistant boss Marvin Bartley, his former Hibs team-mate.

“When I was at Hibs, I always liked Scottish football, and it was a big part of my decision to come here,” Omeonga said.

“I had a conversation with the gaffer who told me that he wanted me here, so my decision was made at that point.

“When I spoke with Marv, it reminded me of the time I had with Hibs, which was a good time.

“I did some good things but I don’t think I showed enough, because I only played for six months, and then when I came back it was only two months and I didn’t play much. And then Covid happened.

“So I think I have a lot to show. A lot of people think I was just okay, and I have to show I am more than okay.”

Omeonga has trained since Saturday and is in contention for Wednesday’s Ibrox tie.

“I am 100 per cent fit and ready in my head,” he said. “I am hungry to do what I do best, which is playing football.

“I am not scared, I am not stressed, I am happy and I just can’t wait.

“It’s for this kind of game that I came back here – big stage, big game, big opportunity. I can’t wait.”