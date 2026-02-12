Raheem Sterling goes abroad to find new club as Manchester United rival turns provider
Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has signed for a new club following his Stamford Bridge release
Ex-England attacker Raheem Sterling left Chelsea by mutual consent last month, calling time on a three-and-a-half year stay in West London.
Sterling had not made an appearance for the Blues this season prior to his departure but the 31-year-old is with a club once again after a fortnight as a free agent.
There had been links to Fulham and Crystal Palace with the expectation that Sterling would seek to remain in the Premier League, specifically London, but the former Arsenal loanee has decided to move abroad for the first time in his career.
Raheem Sterling signs for first foreign club
Ex-Manchester United forward Robin van Persie has offered Sterling the opportunity to play in the Netherlands with the side he coaches currently second in the Dutch Eredivisie table.
Feyenoord have subsequently announced Sterling's arrival, following talks between the player and Van Persie.
The Rotterdam club are behind runaway league leaders PSV Eindhoven but can still qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League by finishing the campaign strongly.
"As a free agent, I've had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step in my career," Sterling is quoted as saying on Feyenoord's official club website.
"I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.
"Having spoken in great detail with CEO Dennis te Kloese and Robin, I'm confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team. Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me - and one I’m ready to embrace.
"Honestly, I’m just excited to get started. To Feyenoord and particularly Robin and Dennis, thank you for your patience and professionalism as I navigated this process."
Sterling has signed a short-term contract which runs until the end of the season, however, it is not known when he will be able to contribute to the team for the first time due to a lack of match fitness.
Feyenoord suffered a long-term injury to attacking player, and manager's son, Shaqueel van Persie last month, therefore Sterling is likely to be given greater opportunity to feature at De Kuip.
“Naturally it’s a fantastic feat that we’ve managed to convince a player of Raheem’s calibre to sign with us," Van Persie Snr. said. "I am convinced he will turn out to be a valuable addition to the team as we work towards achieving our goals in the second half of this season.”
