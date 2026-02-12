Arsenal move for Sandro Tonali edges closer, following Newcastle United replacement bombshell: report

Arsenal were said to hold some interest in Sandro Tonali this winter

Arsenal reportedly looked at signing Sandro Tonali in the January window, and may soon have the green light to go back in this summer.

David Ornstein reported links as the winter window closed, stating that Tonali had been offered by an agent to the Gunners, and they looked into it, but never made contact with the Magpies.

That is despite already being stacked in midfield, with the likes of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, who has struggled for minutes as it is since signing.

Newcastle United give Arsenal the green light for Sandro Tonali

Tonali's contract runs until 2029, with a club option of an additional year (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the face of it, Newcastle would presumably be against selling one of their key players and with a contract running until 2030, should they activate Tonali’s additional year, they hold the cards to repel Arsenal.

But reports suggest they are already sounding out replacements, which may make them more amenable to sale.

Tyler Morton is being looked at as a Tonali replacement for Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to French website Jeunes Footeux, Newcastle are lining up Lyon midfielder Tyler Morton as their Tonali replacement.

Morton came through the Liverpool academy and made 14 appearances for the first team, but opted to move on last summer.

The 23-year-old has seemingly hit the ground running across the English Channel, with 29 appearances, two goals and three assists already under his belt.

The report goes on to state that Lyon would not let him go for less than €30m, over double what they paid a matter of months ago, with Liverpool due 20 per cent of any sale.

Newcastle have reportedly been monitoring Morton for months and view him as a “genuine option” for the summer window, based on Jeunes Footuex’s report.

While Morton is undoubtedly showing real promise for Lyon, coming in as Tonali’s replacement may not satisfy all Newcastle fans.

Ligue 1 and the Premier League are two very different propositions, and with only 66 minutes in England’s top tier under his belt, an adjustment period would certainly be needed.

Much like with Alexander Isak, the Magpies would likely expect that a sale of one of their best players would lead the club to go out and secure one of the hottest names in Europe.

Morton is not quite that yet, but it could prove to be a shrewd move if he continues developing at the same rate.