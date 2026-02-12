Liverpool given hope for Arda Guler deal, following remarks from Spain: report

Arda Guler is said to be experiencing issues behind the scenes

Liverpool have been given hope in their pursuit of Arda Guler following a peek behind the curtain by somebody close to the player.

The Reds had one of the most expensive summers on record with their purchase of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, among others, but still see room for improvement.

According to Fichajes in a December report, they were battling Arsenal and Manchester United for the signature of Guler.

Liverpool could pounce for unsettled Arda Guler

Liverpool have long been admirers of the Turkish midfielder, being linked with him as far back as 2024, but the pieces may finally be falling into place for the Merseyside outfit.

Based on a recent reveal, the 20-year-old may soon be looking for a route out of the Spanish capital.

Guler has three goals and 12 assists for Real Madrid this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A former mentor of Guler’s, as relayed by Fichajes, has spoken out about the player’s current struggles in the Los Blancos dressing room.

It has been stated the young midfielder is having difficulty adapting to the “demanding and competitive environment” at Madrid, with internal pressures said to be primary issue.

Despite that, Guler has still managed to make 35 appearances this term, scoring three goals and providing 12 assists. No mention is made of an intention from Madrid to sell, but if he cannot cope with the demands of the club, this will surely be one option in the summer.

However, as relayed by Mundodeportivo, Guler and his entourage have since denied the claims that he is being bullied or feels under pressure.

The Turkey international has a contract running until 2029 and is valued by Transfermarkt at a staggering €90m, so if Liverpool do still want to bring him in, it’s going to be another expensive summer.

Guler has since reaffirmed his happiness at Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

While we don’t know the precise circumstances of Guler’s difficulties, if it is the pressure of the club causing him an issue, Liverpool is only one half-step down from Madrid.

He would certainly find a more supportive environment at Anfield, but it would be scarcely less intense.

However, his output this season does raise questions over precisely how much he’s struggling, as 15 goal involvements at 20 years old can hardly be described as poor form.

Whether this is a squabble blown out of proportion or a more serious issue behind the scenes, now might be the time for Liverpool to start making inroads if they want to pull another blockbuster deal off.