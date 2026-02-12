Liverpool given hope for Arda Guler deal, following remarks from Spain: report
Liverpool could profit from internal issues at Real Madrid
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Liverpool have been given hope in their pursuit of Arda Guler following a peek behind the curtain by somebody close to the player.
The Reds had one of the most expensive summers on record with their purchase of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, among others, but still see room for improvement.
According to Fichajes in a December report, they were battling Arsenal and Manchester United for the signature of Guler.
Liverpool could pounce for unsettled Arda Guler
Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.
Liverpool have long been admirers of the Turkish midfielder, being linked with him as far back as 2024, but the pieces may finally be falling into place for the Merseyside outfit.
Based on a recent reveal, the 20-year-old may soon be looking for a route out of the Spanish capital.
A former mentor of Guler’s, as relayed by Fichajes, has spoken out about the player’s current struggles in the Los Blancos dressing room.
It has been stated the young midfielder is having difficulty adapting to the “demanding and competitive environment” at Madrid, with internal pressures said to be primary issue.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Despite that, Guler has still managed to make 35 appearances this term, scoring three goals and providing 12 assists. No mention is made of an intention from Madrid to sell, but if he cannot cope with the demands of the club, this will surely be one option in the summer.
However, as relayed by Mundodeportivo, Guler and his entourage have since denied the claims that he is being bullied or feels under pressure.
The Turkey international has a contract running until 2029 and is valued by Transfermarkt at a staggering €90m, so if Liverpool do still want to bring him in, it’s going to be another expensive summer.
While we don’t know the precise circumstances of Guler’s difficulties, if it is the pressure of the club causing him an issue, Liverpool is only one half-step down from Madrid.
He would certainly find a more supportive environment at Anfield, but it would be scarcely less intense.
However, his output this season does raise questions over precisely how much he’s struggling, as 15 goal involvements at 20 years old can hardly be described as poor form.
Whether this is a squabble blown out of proportion or a more serious issue behind the scenes, now might be the time for Liverpool to start making inroads if they want to pull another blockbuster deal off.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.