Liverpool given hope for Arda Guler deal, following remarks from Spain: report

News
By published

Liverpool could profit from internal issues at Real Madrid

Arda Guler of Real Madrid CF looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
Arda Guler is said to be experiencing issues behind the scenes (Image credit: Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been given hope in their pursuit of Arda Guler following a peek behind the curtain by somebody close to the player.

The Reds had one of the most expensive summers on record with their purchase of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, among others, but still see room for improvement.

Liverpool could pounce for unsettled Arda Guler

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique!

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique!

Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

View Deal

Liverpool have long been admirers of the Turkish midfielder, being linked with him as far back as 2024, but the pieces may finally be falling into place for the Merseyside outfit.

Based on a recent reveal, the 20-year-old may soon be looking for a route out of the Spanish capital.

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 01: Arda Guler of Real Madrid in action during the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 01, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images) Liverpool

Guler has three goals and 12 assists for Real Madrid this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A former mentor of Guler’s, as relayed by Fichajes, has spoken out about the player’s current struggles in the Los Blancos dressing room.

It has been stated the young midfielder is having difficulty adapting to the “demanding and competitive environment” at Madrid, with internal pressures said to be primary issue.

Despite that, Guler has still managed to make 35 appearances this term, scoring three goals and providing 12 assists. No mention is made of an intention from Madrid to sell, but if he cannot cope with the demands of the club, this will surely be one option in the summer.

However, as relayed by Mundodeportivo, Guler and his entourage have since denied the claims that he is being bullied or feels under pressure.

The Turkey international has a contract running until 2029 and is valued by Transfermarkt at a staggering €90m, so if Liverpool do still want to bring him in, it’s going to be another expensive summer.

VALENCIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 08: Arda Gueler of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadi de Mestalla on February 08, 2026 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Guler has since reaffirmed his happiness at Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

While we don’t know the precise circumstances of Guler’s difficulties, if it is the pressure of the club causing him an issue, Liverpool is only one half-step down from Madrid.

He would certainly find a more supportive environment at Anfield, but it would be scarcely less intense.

However, his output this season does raise questions over precisely how much he’s struggling, as 15 goal involvements at 20 years old can hardly be described as poor form.

Whether this is a squabble blown out of proportion or a more serious issue behind the scenes, now might be the time for Liverpool to start making inroads if they want to pull another blockbuster deal off.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.