Tottenham report: Cristian Romero to leave at the end of the season, followed by Micky van de Ven

The Tottenham captain has been linked with a move away

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to lose as many as three first-team starters in the summer transfer window.

It’s a turbulent time for the north London club, who have just sacked former boss Thomas Frank as they sit 16th in the league, only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Added to that, they’re dealing with an injury list that now runs into double figures.

Tottenham set to lose defensive trio in the summer

The last thing the new incoming boss needs is a further depleted squad, with rumours flying around about their current first-teamers.

Unfortunately, it looks like that is what will greet the next head coach.

Micky van de Ven could follow Romero out of the door (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristian Romero is one of the trio said to be ready to leave Tottenham this summer, according to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid said to be interested.

However, with the 27-year-old currently club captain and under contract until 2029, Spurs hold all the cards when it comes to negotiating a fee.

Based on a report from TEAMtalk, Micky van de Ven may well follow his centre-back partner out of the door, with Liverpool and Los Blancos both keen. The Reds have just signed Jeremy Jacquet, but Ibrahima Konate has long been linked with an exit at Anfield and would need a headline replacement.

If that weren’t enough, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also being linked with a move away by Calciomercato with Inter Milan and Juventus the two potential buyers in question.

It already looks like a season without European football for Spurs next season, along with acclimatising to a new head coach; ripping up their defensive core on top would be less than ideal.

Vicario is attracting interest from Italy (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Spurs need to do everything they can to avoid losing all three players in the same window.

Given their current output and likely lack of European football next term, a departure or two is likely and may be required to balance the books.

But losing the club’s starting goalkeeper and two main defenders, following back-to-back low bottom-half finishes, could really put them in trouble.

Outsiders, however, will say this is merely the consequence of poor performance.