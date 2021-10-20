Stephen Glass keeping focus on turning Aberdeen’s fortunes around

Stephen Glass described the support of Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack as “brilliant” but vowed to keep his focus on turning around the Dons’ fortunes.

Cormack delivered a rousing defence of Glass after a fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday, by a Dundee team who were bottom of the cinch Premiership, left the Pittodrie side without a win in 10 matches.

The Aberdeen chairman insisted in a subsequent BBC Radio Scotland Sportsound interview that it was “way too early” to be talking about changing managers while adding: “I will take responsibility. We are nine games in, 29 to go. The board and more importantly, the whole player pool believe in the coaching team.”

Ahead of the home game against Hibernian on Saturday, Glass said: “The support was brilliant, it was nice and it was appreciated but to be perfectly honest it does not change our focus on preparing for games.

“Regardless of what happens, we come in, we focus on the next game and that’s the way we work. That will continue to be the case.

“The team have shown we should be getting more points than we have been, there is no doubt about that whatsoever and they continue to believe in that and the people who put us here believe in that.

“And with the run of results we have been on, I think that if there was not that belief, there is no doubt we wouldn’t be here answering these questions.

“The good thing for the supporters of our club is that they saw how passionate the chairman is about the situation at the club, the belief he has got in the people he has in here, including the group of players, which is important too.

“But the be all and end all is getting results on the pitch and I am fully aware of what happens if that doesn’t happen.

“There are people who want to push that agenda that bit quicker, they would probably rather that we don’t get the results so that they can be proved right but it is my job and the players and the staff to prove the people who put us in this position, right.

“There are zero excuses coming out of my mouth and it is something I am looking forward to rectifying as quick as I can.”