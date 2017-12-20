Sterling attacker jailed for racially aggravated assault

The man who launched a racially aggravated attack on Raheem Sterling has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Karl Anderson entered a guilty plea at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, having racially abused and kicked the Manchester City star outside the club's training base prior to Saturday's match against Tottenham.

It was disclosed during proceedings that 29-year-old Anderson, who must also pay £100 in compensation, had 25 prior convictions for 37 offences, which included football-related violence.

A victim impact statement from Sterling which was read to the court said that he "did not think this kind of behaviour happened in this country in this day and age".

Anderson apologised for his actions, saying he had "lost his temper".