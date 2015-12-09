Sterling credits inspiring Toure team talk

Manchester City's comeback against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday was sparked by a half-time speech from Yaya Toure, according to Raheem Sterling.

City trailed 2-1 at the break at the Etihad Stadium, a result that would have seen them finish second in Group D behind Juventus and facing the possibility of taking on one of the tournament favourites in the next round.

However, two goals from Sterling and one from Wilfried Bony in the final 11 minutes saw City run out 4-2 winners to top the group, and the England international revealed Toure had a huge part to play in the dressing room.

"There was definitely a great connection in the changing room with the team talk from Yaya [telling] the boys to dig deep if we needed to and that's what happened and it's a credit to the spirit in the camp," Sterling told City's official website.

"This is a team that's going to score goals. We've just got to, on the whole, be more solid and try to keep more teams at bay and I think [if] we can do that and it's just a matter of time."

City will now turn their attention to Saturday's visit of Swansea City, with Manuel Pellegrini's side having taken only four points from their last four top-flight matches.

Sterling added: "The results have not been going our way in the last few games and we were really trying to make it right.

"It's a massive, massive lift [Tuesday's result] obviously. The players that we've got here we expect to win every game.

"Going into the game against Swansea, we know we can win the game and we just need to go out there and play our football.

"[And] Not really concentrate what's going on elsewhere in the league."