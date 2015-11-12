Sterling targets century of England caps

England forward Raheem Sterling is aiming high, revealing he wants to win 100 international caps.

Sterling, who completed a controversial £49m transfer from Liverpool to Manchester City before the start of the season, has settled well at the Etihad with four goals in 11 Premier League appearances.

With Sterling already finding his feet in Manchester, the 20-year-old has ambitious aims to achieve a feat only nine other English players have reached at international level.

"I am just really happy where I am, how it is going and where I can take my career from now," he said. "I'm not trying to look back on the past and I am only trying to look forward.

"Everyone has the same dreams, but I'm just trying to make those dreams a reality. I've set myself goals for every season that I go into and that's to win everything this season.

"It's just another year of trying to achieve something. I'm not going to hide anything. I want to do my best for my country and hopefully be up there with some of the best players who have played and try to achieve 100 caps in the future.

"It's a long time away, I've got 18, but 100 caps is definitely my ambition towards the end of my career."

England play Spain in an international friendly on Friday, followed by the visit of Euro 2016 hosts' France at Wembley four days later.

After a 100 per cent Euro 2016 qualifying record, Sterling acknowledges England face a more daunting test over the coming days.

"Spain have got world class players and I like to watch players from different teams," he said.

"They have really good technical players who always want to get on the ball and that is something I want to do. I always want to be on the ball and create stuff.

"Obviously for the last 12-15 months we've gone unbeaten, but this week is going to be a massive test for us against two of the big nations in Europe.

"This is where we get to see where we are for the tournament in the summer. Hopefully we can show what we can do."