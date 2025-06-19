Quiz! Can you name every England player to have been to three or more tournaments?

77 players have been to three or more tournaments with England

It's another quiz from FourFourTwo and this one is a history-spanning beast. Good luck!

All we want you to do is name every men's England player who has been to three or more major summer tournaments with the national team.

That's 77 players in total to call to mind. Some will be easier than others and there's only one way to find out which. Over to you!

We've got players signed by and for the top clubs in the Premier League, players who moved between rivals, even a player who headed off to Russia. And in this quiz we've got genuine England legends, generations of old and a generation of gold, and just a single trophy between them.

Can you name the 77 players who have spent the summer in the England camp on three or more occasions? You've got 15 minutes to get the job done.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

